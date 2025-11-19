Special Olympics UAE honours unified healthcare providers

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE held a ceremony at Abu Dhabi Energy Centre to celebrate the accreditation of 16 healthcare facilities as Unified Healthcare Providers, alongside the recognition of strategic partners and medical leaders supporting inclusive health. Thirteen Special Olympics UAE athletes were also named Health Messengers.

The accredited institutions completed training under the Unified Healthcare Providers Programme, launched in 2021 with support from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development and the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education. The programme equips medical and administrative teams to deliver equitable healthcare to People of Determination.

This year’s accredited facilities include Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Hospital, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, NMC Shahama Hospital and Sakina Platform, among others. Five clinical directors were honoured for advancing health inclusion.

The UAE has retained the Healthy Community designation for the fourth consecutive year under the Special Olympics International Healthy Communities Programme, which works to reduce global health disparities for People of Determination. In the UAE, the programme continues to grow through strong engagement from healthcare partners who provide screenings, awareness activities and training. ADNOC, strategic partner of all Special Olympics UAE health programmes, played a key role in sustaining this recognition.

Partners recognised for advancing inclusive health included Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Autism Intervention Specialist, Apollonia Dental Clinic, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Aldar, Gulf Medical University, Healthpoint, Sebamed, University of Sharjah and OneSight Foundation. Eleven additional programme supporters, including Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – Seha, Touch of Health Rehabilitation Center, Curaprox and Al Dana Medical Center, were also acknowledged.

Thirteen new Health Messengers and 15 health mentors were named. The programme equips People of Determination with leadership, public-speaking and digital communication skills to advocate for healthy habits, challenge stereotypes and promote inclusion.

Health Messenger graduate Arti Shah said, “My experience in the Health Messenger programme was amazing. I learned many new topics and how to express myself more openly and confidently. It taught me that no matter what you dream of, don’t give up. Anyone can overcome challenges and make a difference.”

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said the organisation’s responsibility extends to enabling People of Determination to contribute to national development. He noted that inclusive health and community programmes, developed since 2019 as part of the legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, aim to ensure the highest standards of care and quality of life.

Through initiatives such as Healthy Communities, Unified Healthcare Providers and Health Messengers, Special Olympics UAE continues to strengthen inclusive healthcare and empower People of Determination to lead full and active lives.