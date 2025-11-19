Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 4th edition of Forbes Middle East Healthcare Leaders Summit

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the fourth edition of the Forbes Middle East Healthcare Leaders Summit, held in partnership with PureHealth under the theme "Community at the Heart of Healthcare Innovation".

The summit, held on 18th–19th November at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, gathers senior policymakers, healthcare leaders and innovators to discuss the major transformations shaping the future of the sector in the region and globally.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing healthcare and strengthening its global leadership. He said the well-being of people remains central to national strength and development, noting that building a world-class healthcare system is a key priority of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He highlighted rapid advances in bioinformatics, molecular biology, nanotechnology, precision medicine, cancer immunology, AI and robotic surgery, stressing the need for stronger investment in research, digital transformation and global scientific collaboration.

Sheikh Nahyan underscored the shared nature of health challenges worldwide and the importance of international cooperation. He concluded by praising healthcare professionals for upholding dignity, compassion and humanity in their work, noting that innovation must be guided by long-term research, data and strategic analysis.

Shaista Asif, Co-Founder and CEO of PureHealth, highlighted the importance of innovation and public-private collaboration in building sustainable and inclusive healthcare systems, while Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said the summit underscores the role of partnerships and investment in people in shaping the future of modern healthcare.

Panel discussions explored global partnerships, policy development, community initiatives, and the role of artificial intelligence in expanding access to care. Sessions examined the shift from treatment to prevention through genomics, longevity science and regenerative medicine.

Doctor’s Lab sessions showcased advances in precision medicine, AI-supported clinical decisions, robotic surgery, neuro-technology, fetal surgery and approaches to trust-building in aesthetic medicine.