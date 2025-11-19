Dubai Future Foundation partners with Dubai Police to strengthen future readiness

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has announced a new partnership with Dubai Police during the second day of the Dubai Future Forum 2025, the world’s largest gathering of futurists.

The partnership includes training programmes, capacity-building initiatives, foresight studies and innovation projects designed to enhance quality of life and advance Dubai’s digital progress in line with the emirate’s vision for world-class, people-centric government services.

The agreement was signed by Major General Dr. Ahmed Zaal bin Krishan Al Muhairi, Dubai Police Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, in the presence of Major General Saif bin Abid, Assistant Commandant for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police, and Brigadier Dr. Expert Hamdan Al Ghusiah, Director of the Future Foresight Centre at Dubai Police.

Under the agreement, signed at the Museum of the Future, Dubai Future Academy and DFF’s Foresight Ecosystem will support Dubai Police personnel in developing advanced leadership and future-readiness skills through structured training courses, specialised diploma programmes, practical workshops, high-value knowledge exchange opportunities, and advanced tools that enable future-oriented thinking across government work.

Major General Dr. Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Al Muhairi stressed that the signing reflects Dubai Police’s continued commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with leading entities to advance the professional and knowledge capabilities of national talent.

He noted that the collaboration supports the Government of Dubai’s vision to embed quality of life and digital advancement across all services, sectors, and disciplines, adding that the partnership also reinforces Dubai Police’s efforts to enhance safety and security and to provide innovative, future-ready services that elevate community happiness.

He praised the strong cooperation between Dubai Police and Dubai Future Foundation in exchanging expertise in human capital development and applying advanced learning tools, including specialised courses and programmes, that support excellence, leadership, and service quality.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul said the partnership will support Dubai Police personnel in building the capabilities needed to lead future pathways in an era defined by innovation and technology. He noted that the collaboration aligns with Dubai’s efforts to deliver world-class, proactive and agile public services that adopt cutting-edge technologies to enhance the quality of life for residents representing more than 200 nationalities.

Belhoul added that partnerships are a fundamental pillar of DFF’s work, reflecting its commitment to collaborating withs public and private entities to study emerging opportunities and transformations, develop future-design skills and tools, and prepare national and global talent to contribute effectively to shaping the future.

Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, welcomes more than 2,500 participants from around 100 countries, along with 200 speakers including government officials, CEOs, academics, decision-makers, thought leaders, and future designers from the UAE and across the world.