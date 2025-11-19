ADDED organises 'Al Ain Horizons Towards the Future 2026' workshop

AL AIN, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has organised a high-level workshop, bringing together strategic partners and key stakeholders to align efforts aimed at strengthening Al Ain’s position as a key driver of economic growth and diversification.

The workshop “Al Ain Horizons Towards the Future 2026” discussed ways to further enhance public-private partnerships, business opportunities, and talent development in Al Ain region. It focused on identifying strategic priorities for Al Ain’s future development, formulating an initial roadmap for strategic projects, and fostering greater integration among initiatives and entities to advance sustainable growth in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a smart, diversified, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

Participants discussed initiatives to strengthen Al Ain region’s business and investment ecosystem through coordinated planning and policy development. Key topics discussed included smart agricultural development, support for productive families, enhancing cultural and tourism offerings in line with the comprehensive strategies to strengthen Al Ain’s standing as the region’s leading desert oasis retreat. They also highlighted programmes to enhance investment and entrepreneurship ecosystem to accelerate economic growth and diversification.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said, “Al Ain is a key pillar of Abu Dhabi’s strategy to sustain economic growth. With competitive advantage in various sectors including agriculture, higher education, tourism, and advanced manufacturing, the region continues to drive sustainable growth across multiple sectors. By bringing together government entities, investors, and entrepreneurs, we are developing more collaborative initiatives in line with our shared priorities to create measurable outcomes, by creating new jobs, expanding opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life”.

Al Mazrouei added, “Building on its unique attributes, Al Ain has attracted more than AED 128.5 billion (USD 35 Billion) in non-oil investments over the past years across transportation, energy, and manufacturing sectors. We are committed to building the right synergies to empower talents, entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses to seize emerging opportunities, reinforcing Al Ain’s role as a key driver of diversification and enduring prosperity.”

The agenda included a series of presentations and focused discussions featuring senior representatives from the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Al Ain International Airport, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Al Ain City Municipality- the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, and Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), as well as entrepreneurs and experts.

The event highlighted growth priorities and promising opportunities in Al Ain. Emirati Talent competitiveness council (Nafis) focused on Al Ain’s labour market requirements and how to align talent development to these. The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Khalifa Fund presented investment opportunities and funding and support programmes for entrepreneurs, while Abu Dahbi Chamber highlighted the private sector’s role in the region.

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), ADDED’s arm to develop and regulate the business sector, highlighted its efforts and initiatives to foster business growth by working closely with different stakeholders to ensure simplified licensing procedures, expert guidance, consumer and commercial protection, and a robust regulatory environment.

The event underscores ADDED’s ongoing commitment to empowering local economies, enabling entrepreneurship, and supporting Al Ain’s development as a dynamic, inclusive, and sustainable hub within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.