Sharjah Ruler establishes Al Qalqali Marine Reserve

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing “Al Qalqali Marine Reserve” in Khorfakkan, Sharjah.

The Decree states that a natural marine reserve called “Al Qalqali Marine Reserve, Khorfakkan” shall be established, with its geographical boundaries defined according to the aerial map and plan attached to the decree.

In accordance with Articles 64, 65, 66, and 67 of Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on the Protection and Development of the Environment and its amendments, all activities that may damage or degrade the ecosystem, harm wildlife or marine life, or affect the reserve’s aesthetic value are prohibited. Specifically prohibited actions include:

1. Hunting, transporting, killing, or harming marine organisms, or performing activities that could destroy them, except under rules set by the competent authority.

2. Hunting, transporting, or collecting organisms or organic materials such as rocks, soil, or water for any purpose.

3. Introducing non-native species into the reserve.

4. Damaging or destroying geological or geographical formations, or habitats of plants or animals, including their breeding areas.

5. Polluting soil, water, or air within the reserve.

6. Recreational, entertainment, or sporting activities that may harm wildlife.

7. Constructing buildings, facilities, roads, operating vehicles, or conducting agricultural, industrial, or commercial activities within the reserve without a permit from the competent authority, according to prescribed conditions and procedures.

8. Any action that disrupts the natural balance of the reserve.

The decree also stipulates that, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. 24 of 1999, all living organisms of various kinds present in the reserve, as well as birds and other creatures that use the reserve as a resting, breeding, or settlement site, shall be fully protected. According to the decree, no activities, actions, or operations may be carried out in the areas surrounding the reserve if they are likely to affect its environment, except with a permit from the competent authority.

Without prejudice to any penalty imposed under any other legislation, anyone who violates the provisions of this decree shall be punished in accordance with Federal Law No. 24 of 1999. Furthermore, without prejudice to Article 6 of this decree, any violator shall bear all compensations, costs of damage removal, and consequences resulting from the violation as determined by the competent authority.

According to the decree, the competent authority shall manage the reserve and take all necessary administrative measures, including coordinating with the Municipal Council and relevant municipality to organise the management of the reserve, and cooperating with the Sharjah Police to monitor and control legal violations within the reserve. The head of the competent authority shall issue all administrative decisions necessary for this purpose.