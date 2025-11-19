EDGE Group strengthens ties with Italy’s Federation of Aerospace, Defence and Security Companies

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and the Federation of Italian Aerospace, Defence and Security Companies (AIAD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Dubai Airshow 2025 to pursue new avenues of industrial cooperation.

The signing brought together Enzo Benigni, Vice Chairman of AIAD, and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE.

EDGE is currently engaged with several major Italian defence companies, including Fincantieri through an established joint venture in the UAE, as well as strong industrial partnerships with both Leonardo and ELT Group.

The group is now seeking to expand this collaboration to include innovative small and medium sized Italian companies. This expansion will support their growth, promote broader technological exchange, and create opportunities for new partnerships that reinforce industrial ties between the UAE and Italy.

The ceremony was witnessed by Vice Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, Italian National Armaments Director and attended by senior dignitaries from the Italian Ministry of Defence, Franco Donfrancesco, Director of Institutional Relations at AIAD, and Rodrigo Torres, Group Chief Financial Officer, EDGE. It underscores the growing engagement between the two sides across advanced industrial and defence spheres.