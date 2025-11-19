Creator HQ, BytePlus host AI Creative Hackathon

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Creator HQ, the first of its kind in the UAE and Middle East, in partnership with BytePlus, successfully hosted the AI Creative Hackathon, uniting a vibrant global community of AI creators and influencers from more than 20 countries.

The event showcased the future of storytelling through generative AI, powered by BytePlus’ advanced creative platforms Seedream and Seedance. These tools enabled creators to develop intricate visuals, cinematic narratives, and hybrid media concepts that pushed the boundaries of AI-assisted content creation.

Participants competed for US$50,000 worth of credit to be used in Seedance and Seedream platforms to create photos and videos, and an additional US$9,000 in cash rewards, recognising outstanding innovation, artistic vision, and technical excellence.

Across the event, creators produced hundreds of AI-generated videos and thousands of images, culminating in more than 80 hours of entirely original visual content.

Long Li, General Manager, MEA at BytePlus, praised the level of innovative work produced during the hackathon, stating, "The quality of content created by the community was truly exceptional. Seeing creators push the limits of Seedance and Seedream not only demonstrated the power of these platforms but also significantly boosted product awareness. The creativity and craftsmanship on display showed exactly what’s possible when cutting-edge tools meet bold imagination."

Dr. Mohammad AlGhfeli, Managing Director of Creators HQ, said, “AI is reshaping creative production at a fundamental level, removing traditional barriers and accelerating how ideas become reality. Creators HQ’s collaboration with BytePlus demonstrated how powerful AI tools can unlock new forms of storytelling and visual expression. During this hackathon, we saw creators transform concepts into high-quality cinematic outputs in days. This partnership is built for continuity, capability-building, and impact across the region. And this is only the beginning.”

The hackathon was led by Vivek Ganesh, Chief Technical Advisor at BytePlus, who provided hands-on mentorship, live coaching sessions, and personalised guidance. His expertise in prompt engineering, narrative design, and responsible AI best practices enabled participants to refine their craft and produce professional-grade outputs.

Rabeea Hasan Sharif took home the top prize worth US$ 4,000, delivering a compelling and emotionally resonant story on happiness, produced using both Seedream and Seedance.

The second-place award went to Mohammed Shafeeqe and Mamadou Abdelnaser, who won US$ 3,000 after they captivated the judges with culturally rich stories inspired by Indian and African folklore. The third-place prize, worth US$ 2,000, was awarded to Rabia Celik and Jorge Sanchez for their creative Dubai-themed content, which showcased the city’s vibrant character through generative AI.

The AI Creative Hackathon marks a significant milestone in the evolution of AI-driven creativity, demonstrating how advanced tools and global collaboration are reshaping the future of media production.