Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony for PhD, Master’s cohorts

SHARJAH, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Police Academy, attended the graduation ceremony of the Academy’s third cohort of PhD students and seventh cohort of Master’s students.

The ceremony featured the UAE national anthem, Qur’an recitation, and a video highlighting the graduates’ academic journey and the Academy’s research achievements.

Brigadier Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director of the Academy, expressed gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his leadership, and to the Crown Prince for his continuous support.

He said the Academy’s postgraduate programmes follow global academic standards and address practical needs in policing, investigation, quality, risk management, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Graduate Abdullah Rashid Al Kabouri delivered the student address, thanking the leadership for its support and emphasising that their academic training forms a strong foundation for contributing to national security and institutional development.

The Crown Prince of Sharjah presented certificates to 57 graduates, including 49 Master’s and 8 PhD students, and posed for a commemorative photograph with graduates and the Academy Board.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Vice Chairman of the Academy Board; members of the Board; and senior officials.