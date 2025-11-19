Dubai Sports Council announces target to grow number of people actively involved in sports in Dubai to 2.6 million

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced its goal to increase the number of people actively involved in sports in Dubai to 2.6 million by 2033, in line with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, launched recently by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

The Plan aims to shape the future of Dubai’s sports sector through an integrated, forward-looking vision that positions the emirate among the world’s leading sports destinations, with community sports forming a central pillar of its framework.

The Plan, overseen by the Dubai Sports Council, is built around four key pillars: Community, Events, Clubs and Talent. It comprises 19 programmes and 75 initiatives designed to establish a comprehensive and sustainable sports ecosystem in the emirate.

Khalfan Jumaa Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “This Plan aims to enhance community well-being and overall quality of life. Our goal is for Dubai to be the most active and sports-friendly city in the world, and we will work to triple the number of people actively engaged in sports in Dubai to reach 2.6 million by 2033.”

He added, “The Plan includes three major community programmes designed to diversify sports activities for all segments of society. These range from individual programmes for senior citizens to public activities in parks and neighbourhood facilities across Dubai, culminating in an annual series of events and tournaments dedicated to People of Determination to enhance their social and sporting participation.”

He noted that the Plan will also focus on women’s tournaments, youth activities and school programmes, alongside a diverse calendar of sports events for the wider community aimed at promoting physical activity and encouraging positive, long-term habits. Thirteen leading community initiatives will be launched, foremost among them the new ‘Dubai District Games’, alongside the expanded Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Initiative, ensuring that every resident has access to sports opportunities across the emirate.

The ‘Dubai District Games’ is one of the Plan’s key community initiatives. It aims to encourage healthy lifestyles and build local community ties. The initiative will organise tournaments in four sports: football, 3x3 basketball, volleyball and badminton, with more than 3,800 participants aged 18 and above competing over 16 days.

The ‘Dubai District Games’ will be held from 4-19 December across several locations, with the finals scheduled for 17-19 December 2025, at a central venue that is yet to be announced.

Each team represents the residential district its members belong to. The games will be held across eight zones: the Central Zone, which includes Jumeirah, Zabeel and Ras Al Khor; the Northern Zone, covering Bur Dubai and the Deira Corniche area; Western Deira (Deira 1); Eastern Deira (Deira 2); District 1 in Mohammed bin Rashid City; Mushrif; the Southern Zone, which includes Jebel Ali, Hessian, Mina Jebel Ali and Al Maktoum City; and the Eastern Zone, which comprises Saih Al Salam, Wadi Al Safa, Hind City, Hatta, Al Faqa, Margham and Al Awir.

The competitions will be held in two stages. The first stage consists of games at the zone level, where the top three teams from each zone will be crowned. These teams then qualify for the city-wide competition to vie for the title of ‘Dubai Champions’. The matches will be held in top-tier facilities to ensure a professional experience for both players and spectators.

The Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports Initiative will be expanded from a two-week programme to a comprehensive, year-round initiative bringing together women’s championships, events and health campaigns under a unified framework. The initiative includes several women’s programmes targeting more than 200,000 participants over the next two years. It will begin with the first-ever World Triathlon Women’s Cup on 7 December, in addition to a series of women’s championships welcoming thousands of participants of different nationalities and ages.

The Plan aims to increase the number of students participating in school sports activities to 70,000 annually, a 3.5-fold increase. This will be achieved by expanding the School Games Programme to include 26 sports competitions held over 107 days, with an expected 25,000 participants in designated competitions.

The Plan also includes establishing community youth centres offering year-round sports programmes, launching a series of annual activities for People of Determination and organising sports competitions for labour communities across 10 locations covering 12 sports.

The Plan emphasises innovation in sports urban planning by integrating sports facilities into new communities and upgrading older areas to ensure equitable and inclusive access to sports infrastructure. These efforts are being carried out in coordination with Dubai Municipality and the Roads and Transport Authority to ensure the effective incorporation of sports facilities into future urban development projects.