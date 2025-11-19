Ajman Chamber participates in global 'IBTM World' exhibition in Barcelona

BARCELONA, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, Culture, and Media in Ajman, is participating in the 2025 edition of IBTM World, the global exhibition dedicated to the incentives, meetings, and events (MICE) industry.

The event, held from 18th to 20th November in Barcelona, Spain, features more than 2,500 exhibitors representing over 150 countries.

The exhibition focuses on four key themes: developing skills and attracting top talent in the events industry; the rapid growth of the sector in the Middle East and Africa; advancing digital transformation and the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of events; and promoting sustainability and environmentally friendly practices across the industry.

Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector, stated that Ajman’s participation in IBTM World, a leading global platform for the MICE sector, reflects the significant progress the emirate has achieved as a business tourism destination both locally and regionally.

He noted that this step supports Ajman Chamber’s efforts to advance the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 by improving the business environment and strengthening investment promotion and attraction programmes.

Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, affirmed that the goal of participation is to reinforce the emirate’s international presence and promote it as a leading destination for meetings and conferences.

She added that the event provides an opportunity to expand international cooperation networks, build partnerships, and attract global events and conferences that support the tourism and hospitality sector in Ajman, as well as key sectors such as education, healthcare, services, real estate, industry, and trade.

These efforts, she emphasised, contribute to sustainable growth and strengthen Ajman’s position on the global economic map.