Emirates and Air Canada extend codeshare partnership until 2032

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates and Air Canada today announced their commitment to expand and extend their strategic partnership, building on the success achieved by their three-year cooperation agreement, which brings together two of the world’s leading airlines.

Since launching the strategic partnership in 2022, the two carriers have served more than 550,000 customers and provided seamless travel options through 56 codeshare destinations linking Canada, the United States, Dubai and a number of major global destinations.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding to extend the reciprocal codeshare agreement and the joint loyalty programme until 31st December 2032. This extension will deepen cooperation between the two airlines, provide enhanced services for passengers and cargo companies, and open new prospects for adding potential Canadian gateways within the codeshare network.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates, said the memorandum of understanding contributes to strengthening the airline’s passenger and cargo capabilities, enabling it to deliver a better experience for customers on codeshare flights, in addition to expanding network connectivity to provide travellers in both markets with wider and more seamless travel options.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo at Air Canada, said the partnership with Emirates has been highly successful, prompting the airline to renew it early, expand its scope and extend it until the end of 2032.

The updated partnership between Emirates and Air Canada is expected to significantly enhance tourism and trade between the two countries.

This step will provide travellers with wider options and support the expansion of cooperation in air cargo, facilitating the movement of goods in both directions between the Americas, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

The two carriers are also exploring the possibility of launching a joint cargo project aimed at supporting the global movement of goods more efficiently.

Mary-Jane Lorette, Vice President International Affairs, Network and Partnerships at Air Canada, said partnerships are an effective means of expanding the airline’s destination network efficiently and flexibly. Since launching the partnership with Emirates in 2022, more than half a million passengers have benefited, nearly 500 travellers daily, who moved seamlessly between the two airlines.