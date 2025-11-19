Korean President concludes state visit to UAE

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Excellency Lee Jae-myung, President of the Republic of Korea, departed from Abu Dhabi today at the conclusion of his state visit to the UAE.

As his aircraft left UAE airspace, it was joined by a formation of UAE Air Force jets, whose squadron leader requested the Korean President’s permission to escort his plane as a gesture of respect.

His Excellency was bid farewell at the Presidential Airport by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and a number of officials.