Salem bin Abdulrahman inaugurates Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, inaugurated the 26th edition of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, themed “Siraj,” at the Sharjah Art Museum.

Dr Salem Al Qasimi toured the festival halls, viewing contemporary artworks by Arab and Islamic artists, including sculptures, installations, manuscripts, and architecture-inspired pieces that interpret modern Islamic arts.

He engaged with participating artists, exploring their creative concepts and highlighting the festival’s role in showcasing Islamic arts alongside other fine arts.

Featuring over 150 artists from various countries, the festival hosts 114 events, including exhibitions, workshops, and lectures across 52 locations in Sharjah, in collaboration with 26 entities.

Major venues include the Sharjah Art Museum, Calligraphy Museum, and Khorfakkan Amphitheatre. Attendees included prominent officials and artists, emphasizing the festival’s cultural significance.