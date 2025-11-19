Saud bin Saqr receives distinguished graduates from HCT-Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received 17 male and female graduates from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Ras Al Khaimah (HCT-Ras Al Khaimah) who achieved honours across various specialisations, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulated the graduates on their achievement, praising their outstanding academic performance, which reflects their commitment, diligence and determination.

He affirmed that the people of the UAE are the foundation of development and the pillar of the nation’s future, adding that the country places the highest priority on investing in human capital and developing its capabilities.

He emphasised that education is a cornerstone of nation-building and that the academic excellence of Emirati youth reflects the vision of the UAE and its commitment to empowering young people with knowledge and skills. He commended the efforts of the Higher Colleges of Technology in supporting applied and vocational education, fostering a culture of creativity and entrepreneurship and preparing generations capable of meeting labour market requirements and contributing to the country’s innovation-driven progress across all sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr urged the graduates to continue learning, developing their skills and contributing meaningfully to serving their nation, adding that dedication to work and a commitment to education are the best paths to continued success and building a brighter future.

For their part, the graduates expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, for his continued support and encouragement throughout their educational journey.