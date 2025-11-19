Nahyan bin Zayed crowns winners of 9th Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award

ABU DHABI, 19 November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that the Fatima bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award has become a leading Arab model that celebrates exceptional achievers and motivates female athletes to reach podiums, thereby supporting the continuous development of women’s sports year after year.

He noted that this approach aligns with the UAE’s strategy of empowering women and ensuring an environment that sustains their success.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed said in a statement that the outstanding achievements of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award are the result of the continuous support and wise directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose guidance laid the foundation for advancing women’s sports at both local and Arab levels.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed praised the significant support provided by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs, which contributed to strengthening the award’s Arab prominence and enhancing its presence and impact, making it a distinguished platform for honouring champions and achievers in various sports.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed congratulated the winners in all categories of the ninth edition of the award, emphasising that their recognition is well deserved for their efforts and achievements that elevated Arab sports. He wished them continued excellence, ambition, and success in achieving new milestones at local, Arab, regional and international levels.

This came as H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed crowned the winners of the ninth edition of the Fatima bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Award 2025 during a ceremony held yesterday at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States and Member of the International Olympic Committee, was honoured with the Sports Personality of the Year Award for 2025. She is a recipient of the International Women Champion Award in Sports Diplomacy and a prominent contributor to advancing women’s sports in the Arab world.

Egyptian athlete Fareeda Mohamed Ahmed Khalil, the youngest Arab and world champion, won the award for Best Arab Woman Athlete, while Emirati shooting champion Salma Haitham Rashid Al Marri received the award for Best Emirati Woman Athlete.

Emirati Paralympic track and field champion Thikra Ahmed Al Kaabi won the award for Best Paralympic Woman Athlete.

The award for Best Women’s Team went to the Sharjah Women’s Athletics Team, champions of the relay race, while Emirati Mariam Hassan Al Marzouqi won the award for Best Sports Mother and Saudi national Maha Yousif Al Khalifa won the award for Best Sports Media Influencer.

Emirati archer Mona Faisal Al Shara, UAE national archery champion and member of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, received the award for Best Young Woman Athlete, while Tunisian judo coach Nihal Reda Mohammed won the award for Best Coach.