SAASST hosts major sessions of Arab-German Conference on Science and Humanities

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST) hosted critical sessions on the second day of the Arab-German Conference on Science and Humanities, held in collaboration with the University of Sharjah and the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA).

Themed "Cosmic Cooperation Under the Sharjah Astronomical Dome," the event gathered researchers and academics to explore groundbreaking topics in space and astronomy and welcomed notable guests, including Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Sessions held at SAASST opened with a specialised scientific session on space and astronomy, chaired by Dr. Lina Maria Müller and Prof. Mohammad Al-Wuhaib, both alumni of the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities.

Professor Mashhoor Al-Wardat, an astrophysicist at the University of Sharjah and the academy’s Director of Academic Affairs, offered a critical review of the observational foundations of heliocentrism and the evidence used by Copernicus. He was followed by Prof. Hans Christian von Herrmann of the Technical University of Berlin, who discussed what it means to experience the cosmos inside a planetarium dome.

The programme also featured the unveiling of the Ionospheric Butterfly, an interactive artwork created through a collaboration between the SAASST and the AGYA. Produced by Berlin-based artist Felix Kiessling with assistance from the academy’s Space Weather and Ionosphere Lab, the installation converts real-time space weather data into shifting colors and light.

Guests then gathered inside the Sharjah Planetarium for Journey Through the Universe, a narrated exploration of stars, asteroids, and ancient sky legends that blended scientific insight with storytelling.

The conference concluded with awards for the winners of the student competition Next-Generation Innovators, along with recognition for the participants who helped organise the event. The evening ended with a stargazing session that brought attendees closer to distant celestial objects and offered a seamless blend of science, creativity, and cultural discovery.