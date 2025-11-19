talabat UAE, K2 sign MoU on commercial drone delivery service

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- talabat, the on-demand delivery platform in MENA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with K2, the advanced technology company, to pilot a commercial drone delivery service for food and groceries.

This strategic partnership reflects both entities’ commitment to innovation, community impact, and sustainable growth.

The collaboration brings together two market leaders with a shared vision for enhancing service ecosystems and delivering long-term value across key touchpoints. It enables the development and testing of a drone-to-station delivery model, designed to explore how to enhance delivery efficiency, and reduce operational emissions, and streamline logistics in high-demand areas.

Mayank Khaitan, Director, Logistics, at talabat, said, “At talabat, innovation is at the core of how we evolve the last-mile experience for our customers and riders. Our partnership with K2 marks an important step in exploring autonomous delivery capabilities that make our operations smarter, safer, and more efficient. By integrating cutting-edge technology with scalable delivery solutions, we’re supporting the UAE’s vision for a future where intelligent mobility drives real impact.”

Waleed AlBlooshi, Vice President of Strategy, K2, stated, “Our collaboration with talabat marks another important step in shaping Abu Dhabi’s autonomous future. By integrating drone delivery into K2’s smart-city ecosystem, we are proving that autonomy is no longer a concept - it is a real service that improves everyday life. Together with talabat, we’re building scalable, practical solutions that will redefine last-mile delivery across the UAE.”

Through this pilot, talabat and K2 will explore the practical applications of drone delivery in urban environments, testing ways to improve delivery efficiency, reduce emissions, and streamline operations.

The partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to innovation and learning, while supporting the UAE’s vision for smarter, future-ready logistics.