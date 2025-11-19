Strata Syensqo Advanced Material produces 25,000 pounds of advanced composite rolls in Al Ain

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Strata Syensqo Advanced Material (SSAM), the joint venture between Strata Manufacturing and Belgian firm Syensqo, is showcasing at the Dubai Airshow 2025, within the Mubadala pavilion, the advanced composite rolls produced at its facility in Al Ain, which are used in manufacturing key aircraft structure components.

Khaled Al Nuaimi, Engineering and Maintenance Lead at SSAM, said the company’s plant is the fourth of its kind globally and the first in the Middle East. Its products are used in manufacturing major components of the Boeing 777-9, with an annual production capacity of 900,000 pounds.

He confirmed that SSAM has already begun producing advanced composite rolls, with around 25,000 pounds manufactured to date in preparation for export during the first half of 2026.

Regarding production processes, Al Nuaimi explained that each roll measures 610 millimetres in length and weighs around 50 kilogrammes. Production involves four main operational stages, beginning with the mixing phase to produce the resin, which is stored at –18°C, followed by applying the resin onto layers of paper extending 5,000 metres.

He added that the third phase involves feeding 3-millimetre-wide, 4,800-metre-long carbon fibre tows — each containing 24,000 filaments — between two resin-coated paper layers before undergoing heat and pressure treatment to reach a semi-final material.

The final phase is slitting, during which the material is cut to the precise dimensions requested by customers to become ready for use in the production of advanced aircraft structures.

The presence of national companies at the Dubai Airshow reflects the progress achieved by the UAE’s advanced materials and aircraft structures manufacturing sector, supported by international partnerships that strengthen global supply chains and enhance the production capabilities of local factories.