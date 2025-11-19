Air Arabia launches Sharjah Home Check-in service

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Air Arabia has introduced Sharjah Home Check-in, a new service that allows passengers to complete their check-in from home for a more convenient and seamless travel experience.

The service enables residents flying from Sharjah International Airport to complete the entire check-in process from the comfort of their homes. The service is available from 24 hours up to eight hours before the flight’s departure.

Once the service is booked, an agent visits passengers at home to check in their baggage and issue boarding passes, allowing travellers to go straight to the airport upon arrival for a smooth start to their journey.

Air Arabia continues to improve the travel experience at every stage. The launch of the Sharjah Home Check-in service reflects the airline’s commitment to offering affordable, value-added solutions that meet the evolving needs of its passengers.