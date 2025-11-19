UAE Falcons Federation to join inaugural Al Ain 2025 Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing, and President of the UAE Falcons Federation; and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and Vice President of the UAE Falcons Federation, the Board of Directors of the UAE Falcons Federation has approved participation in the first edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition – Al Ain 2025.

The event will be held from 26th to 30th November 2025 at ADNEC Al Ain under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region.

The UAE Falcons Federation’s participation in this international event builds on the outstanding success it achieved at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2024, which delivered significant gains across multiple areas, particularly in terms of public turnout and visitors from 68 countries representing individuals, institutions, and organisations.

The joint pavilion of the UAE and International Falcons Federations attracted wide interest, offering visitors insights into the rich heritage of falconry sports, inspiring experiences, and significant milestones achieved in major local and international championships.

This year, the UAE Falcons Federation aims to highlight the most prominent events and championships featured in its sporting calendar, which has over the years witnessed significant evolution and key additions that reflect the growth of falconry in the UAE. Among these is the Fazza Championship for falcons Racing, a major competitive event linked to Al Telwah championships and based on a qualification system for the main rounds, which contributes to elevating the sport locally and regionally.

Also taking centre stage at the exhibition is the Emirates Falcons Racing international Cup, the first championship of its kind to carry the UAE’s name and to be held outside the country. This international tournament rotates among member states of the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing based on balanced criteria that ensure equal opportunity for host countries and reinforce the global identity of the sport.

Rashid bin Merkhan, Secretary-General of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing and Secretary-General of the UAE Falcons Federation, emphasised that maintaining an active and influential presence at specialised falconry events is one of the fundamental pillars of its mission, which the Federation is keen to uphold.

He added that participation in such events provides an important platform for achieving the Federation’s goals by leveraging opportunities to strengthen the sense of connection Emirati youth feel for this ancient sport, as it represents one of the most prominent symbols of national identity and a genuine expression of pride in the UAE’s cultural heritage, traditions, and customs.