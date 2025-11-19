Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends Khalifa Humaid Al Saadi wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Humaid Ali Al Saadi for the marriage of his son, Khalifa, to the daughter of Saood Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Hosani.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohamme congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Majlis Rabdan in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.