EDGE Group explores cooperation with Korea Aerospace Industries

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), one of Korea’s leading aerospace companies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential areas of cooperation in the aerospace and defence industry, and related fields.

The preliminary agreement reflects an early-stage engagement as both organisations review possibilities that may support shared interests across the defence and advanced technology fields.

The MoU was signed by Jaehong Kim, VP and Head of International Business Development - MENA, KAI, and Khaled Al Zaabi, President - Platforms & Systems, EDGE, witnessed by Hyun-Ho Ahn, CEO of KAI, and Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE.