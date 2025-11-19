FNC, National Assembly of Hungary sign MoU, issue joint statement

BUDAPEST, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, signed a parliamentary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) affirming the two sides’ commitment to contributing to the promotion of security, stability and peace, protecting human rights and strengthening bilateral relations in support of shared interests in sustainable development, future foresight, innovation and the exchange of parliamentary knowledge and expertise.

The signing took place as part of Ghobash’s official visit to Hungary, heading an FNC delegation to enhance cooperation between both sides.

The two parties expressed their keenness to enhance consultation and the exchange of views on issues of mutual interest, and to uphold international conventions, foremost among them the Charter of the United Nations, international law, international humanitarian law and ratified international agreements in accordance with national procedures.

They also affirmed their respect for the fundamental principles of international cooperation, particularly those related to national sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and refraining from the use of force in resolving international disputes.

Following the signing of the MoU, the two sides issued a joint statement in which they commended the strong and growing bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Hungary, affirming their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation, fostering constructive dialogue and promoting, through parliamentary diplomacy, the values of peace, stability and sustainable development.