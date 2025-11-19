Emirates orders 8 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft worth $3.4 billion at Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates today announced orders for 8 additional Airbus A350-900 aircraft, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB84 engines, at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Worth US$ 3.4 billion at list prices, this top-up order will boost the airline’s A350-900 fleet to a total of 73 units when all deliveries are completed.

To date, Emirates has received delivery of 13 A350 aircraft. Emirates’ additional A350-900s ordered today are expected to be delivered during 2031.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said, “The Emirates A350’s entry into service last November has given us welcome additional capacity. It has also enabled us to introduce Emirates’ latest inflight products to more customers, including our popular Premium Economy seats. We look forward working closely with Airbus on the delivery of our remaining aircraft including the new units that we have ordered today.

“Together with the additional Boeing 777-9 order announced earlier this week, Emirates now has a total of 375 units of the latest wide-body aircraft on its orderbook. This is a massive investment in our future, the future of flying better for our customers, as well as the future of aviation in terms of job and value creation.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business, said, “We are pleased to see our long-standing partner Emirates renewing its commitment to the Airbus A350, which continues to set the benchmark for long-haul travel. We look forward to supporting Emirates as it expands its operations with one of the world's most modern widebody aircraft in the market.”

Omar Ali Adib, Senior Vice President, Customer - Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce, commented, "Today’s announcement is testament to the confidence in the Trent XWB-84, exclusively powering the Airbus A350-900. The Trent XWB-84 has been setting the industry benchmark for large aero-engines for ten years, demonstrating outstanding durability and low fuel consumption, making it the ideal platform to support Emirates and its expansion. We extend our gratitude to Emirates for their continued trust in Rolls-Royce and are proud to continue our long-standing relationship."