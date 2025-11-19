GE Aerospace, MBRSC join forces to empower UAE talent, advance innovation

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- GE Aerospace and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster collaboration in talent development, research, and innovation for the aerospace industry.

This strategic partnership aims to support the UAE’s vision for scientific and technological leadership, while advancing the nation’s capabilities in space exploration and environmental studies.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise and resources of GE Aerospace’s Middle East Technology Center (MTC) in Dubai, alongside MBRSC’s cutting-edge satellite and environmental observation capabilities. Together, the organisations will work on initiatives that include the development of Emirati talent through GE Aerospace’s 24-month Early Career Trainee programme, the exploration of research initiatives with the GE Aerospace Research Center in New York, atmospheric studies, and the sharing of best practices in operational efficiency and innovation.

Aziz Koleilat, President & CEO of GE Aerospace for the Middle East, Türkiye, Eastern Europe & CIS, said, “GE Aerospace is proud to partner with MBRSC to support the UAE’s ambitious vision for scientific and technological advancement. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering the next generation of UAE talent and driving innovation that contributes to the region’s leadership in the global space industry.”

MBRSC has been instrumental in advancing the nation’s space exploration capabilities, including the Emirates Mars Mission and the development of advanced satellite technologies. Through this partnership, MBRSC and GE Aerospace will work together to conduct groundbreaking research, including atmospheric studies that leverage MBRSC’s satellite data and GE Aerospace’s specialised expertise.

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, commented, “Our collaboration with GE Aerospace reflects a practical commitment to building the capabilities our work requires. By combining resources and expertise, we are creating opportunities that support technical growth, strengthen our research efforts and contribute to the development of emerging Emirati talent. This partnership allows us to advance projects that benefit from shared knowledge and complementary strengths, ensuring that the outcomes are both meaningful and sustainable.”

As part of the MOU, GE Aerospace will also provide Lean training to MBRSC, supporting the organisation’s operational efficiency and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader goals of innovation and sustainability, ensuring that the nation remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the global space industry.