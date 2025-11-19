Dubai Municipality signs five MoUs to enhance food safety practices

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with government entities, private sector organisations, and leading academic institutions to strengthen cooperation in scientific research, expand the use of advanced technologies and AI-driven solutions, reinforce the resilience of food supply chains, and adopt innovative practices that support a safe and sustainable food ecosystem.

These efforts further cement Dubai’s position as a global platform for shaping the future of food safety.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the nineteenth edition of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference, the region’s largest platform bringing together experts and specialists in food safety from around the world. Organised by Dubai Municipality, the conference hosts more than 3,500 participants and 225 speakers and experts representing 70 countries.

As part of these collaborations, Dubai Municipality signed a MoU with the Jebel Ali Free Zone to facilitate food safety compliance for major food companies. The agreement aims to enhance the flexibility of food supply chains, unify procedures to improve operational efficiency, strengthen regulatory performance across the free zone, and accelerate food clearance processes for the local market, supporting proactive public health protection.

Dubai Municipality also signed a MoU with Ecolab UAE General Trading to collaborate on water system safety, food safety, and consumer product safety through joint initiatives designed to advance regulatory systems and promote sustainable practices. The partnership focuses on innovation, AI adoption, and modern technologies to elevate safety standards across the sector.

In its academic and research partnerships, Dubai Municipality signed a MoU with Canadian University Dubai and Manipal University Dubai to enhance cooperation in research, studies, technical consultations, and the development of solutions related to municipal priorities, particularly environmental health, safety, and food safety. The agreements include knowledge exchange in food inspection and control systems, leveraging AI and data analytics to improve operational performance and detect food-related risks. They also support youth development through specialised training programmes, community engagement initiatives, and innovation partnerships.

Dubai Municipality additionally signed a MoU with the Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai to strengthen academic and industry collaboration, student training, scientific research, and capacity building in support of the emirate’s ambitions for food safety, public health, and community engagement. The agreement promotes research and innovation in food safety, integration of AI and machine learning in food inspection and risk assessment, publication of scientific research, and participation in specialised conferences.

Dr Naseem Al Rafaei, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “These partnerships and agreements represent a continued extension of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for food safety innovation. Our aim is to advance Dubai’s food ecosystem so that it becomes more sustainable, competitive, and trusted at local and international levels. Through advanced technologies and AI-driven systems, we continue to strengthen proactive capabilities, anticipate challenges, and develop effective solutions. At the same time, Dubai Municipality provides integrated platforms and services that support the food sector, along with comprehensive programmes designed to ensure the highest standards of health, safety, and food security for residents and visitors alike.”