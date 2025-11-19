Sharjah Chamber supports sectoral business growth, investment

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Sectoral Business Groups under its umbrella to ensure optimal performance and promote high-impact initiatives. These efforts aim to enhance competitiveness and attract new investments.

The Chamber highlighted these groups as vital partners in achieving its strategic objectives and fostering sustainable economic growth across Sharjah.

This commitment was articulated during SCCI’s regular meeting held at its headquarters, chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI. Attendees included Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector; Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department; along with heads and deputies of the Sectoral Business Groups and representatives from government entities.

The meeting reviewed the operational progress of the Sectoral Business Groups and discussed the framework of the Sharjah Chamber’s 2026 action plan. The plan aligns with the Chamber’s 2025–2027 strategy and the emirate’s overall economic vision, aiming to drive sustainable development and economic resilience.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais emphasised the importance of continuous engagement with private-sector representatives to better understand sectoral dynamics and explore new opportunities that enhance Sharjah’s economic competitiveness. He reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to representing business interests effectively and strengthening public-private collaboration.

Al Owais highlighted the alignment of the emirate’s strategic economic vision with the operational needs of key sectors, which are vital drivers of growth. The meeting focused on the proposed plans for 2026 and their integration with the ongoing strategic framework, which emphasises five core priorities: empowering the emirate’s economy and entrepreneurship, boosting competitiveness and supporting international expansion, fostering innovation and creating a growth-conducive environment, promoting economic and social sustainability, and building a resilient ecosystem to attract high-value investments. Heads of Sectoral Business Groups presented their sector achievements and shared operational and strategic plans covering sectors such as manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, serviced apartments, shopping centers, used car trade, and legal services.

At the meeting’s conclusion, sector leaders acknowledged the Chamber’s effective support and stressed the importance of accelerating digital transformation and establishing robust governance frameworks. They agreed to launch new strategic initiatives, including the formation of new business groups and joint teams dedicated to trusted digital transformation, alongside reinforcing ongoing legal capacity-building programs to support Sharjah’s economic ecosystem.