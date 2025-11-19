Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits National Art Expressions student exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited National Art Expressions, organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Taking place at the Louvre Abu Dhabi park until 8th December 2025, the event features more than 1,500 creative works by students from across the emirate.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured the exhibition and was briefed on the different pavilions, which feature a variety of innovative artworks, including paintings, sculptures and design pieces that reflect the diversity of student talent and creative expression.

The works are presented across six artistic pathways: Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Literary Arts, Crafts and Folk Arts, Digital Arts, and Applied Arts.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed engaged in conversations with the participating students about their artistic ideas and creative experiences, praising the high level of artworks presented and the promising talents and innovative perspectives it reflects, contributing to strengthening the presence of the arts, in all their forms, within the community in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that investing in students’ creative potential plays a vital role nurturing a generation of thoughtful and imaginative youth capable of expressing their national identity and heritage through innovative and culturally rooted forms of artistic expression.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted that the exhibition reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to embed the arts in education by providing integrated platforms that enable students to develop their talents, build confidence and present their artworks to the wider community.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed was accompanied during the visit by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Sara Awad Musallam, Chairperson of ADEK; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

The exhibition is the culmination of a year-long visual and performing arts programme developed by ADEK, which engaged more than 7,000 students from 200-plus schools under the mentorship of 62 local and international artists. Through workshops, guided sessions and interactive training, students developed their skills and explored new forms of artistic expression.

The initiative is supported by a wide network of cultural institutions that contributed resources and expertise to ensure the programme’s success. Key supporters include the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the National Library and Archives, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation, the Creative Media Authority and Ghaf Publishing.

Now in its third edition, the exhibition continues to strengthen the link between education and culture, offering students meaningful opportunities to connect with the UAE’s creative industries and rich cultural heritage, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and establishing the emirate as a regional and global hub for artistic and cultural excellence.