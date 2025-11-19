Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends Mohamed Rashid Al Muhairi wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Rashid Humaid Saeed Al Muhairi for the marriage of his son, Mohamed, to the daughter of Mohamed Abdulaziz Al Sekait.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.