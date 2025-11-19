UAE President visits third day of Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited the third day of the Dubai Airshow 2025, held at Dubai World Central and running until 21 November.

During the visit, His Highness toured the pavilions of several national and international companies specialising in aircraft manufacturing and air defence systems. He was briefed on the latest innovations, technologies, and advanced solutions on display, including civil and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, advanced radar systems, and more.

His Highness also viewed the innovative aircraft ‘Heli,’ launched by UAE-based company Load Autonomous, which specialises in autonomous logistics solutions. Designed and manufactured in the UAE, the aircraft aims to enhance air cargo services and provide advanced solutions for the transport sector.

On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow, His Highness met with His Excellency Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence of the Italian Republic. The meeting explored defence cooperation between the two countries and ways to further strengthen it. They also discussed the importance of the Dubai Airshow as a global platform for companies to showcase the latest innovations and technological solutions shaping the future and growth of the aviation sector.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.