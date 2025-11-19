Reem Al Hashimy participates in Fourth International Conference on Food Security hosted by Ukraine

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine, participated virtually in the Fourth International Conference on Food Security held in Kyiv, Ukraine, under the theme “Food from Ukraine.”

In her statement, Al Hashimy reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing global food security and humanitarian solidarity. The minister emphasised that ensuring access to safe, affordable and sustainable food is essential for peace and stability, particularly as conflicts, climate change and supply chain disruptions continue to exacerbate global challenges.

She commended Ukraine’s “Food from Ukraine” initiative and stressed its constructive role and steadfast support for global food security, including its role in delivering vital grain to the most vulnerable communities.

In this context, Al Hashimy highlighted the UAE’s long-standing efforts in this field, referencing UAE Vision 2031 and the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which place food security at the core of the nation’s sustainable development agenda, emphasising that the UAE’s vision extends beyond immediate relief to investing in future technologies and innovation to build resilient and sustainable food systems for generations to come.

On the humanitarian front, Al Hashimy noted that the UAE is among the largest regional donors and global partners of the World Food Programme (WFP) and hosts the UN Humanitarian Logistics Hub within Dubai’s International Humanitarian City, which has enabled the rapid delivery of aid to more than 80 countries around the world.

Al Hashimy’s participation underscored the UAE’s long-term vision and commitment toward global food security, and its readiness to work with like-minded partners, and leading global institutions to strengthen global food systems that leave no nation behind and ensure a dignified life for every human being.

In addition to Al Hashimy’s participation, Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations attended the conference in Kyiv.