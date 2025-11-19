Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s global leadership in aviation & space sectors during his visit to Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, toured several national and international pavilions at the Dubai Airshow 2025, held at Dubai World Central.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Saif reviewed cutting-edge technologies and innovations showcased by leading companies in the aviation, space, and defense industries.

He was briefed on next-generation unmanned aerial systems, advanced smart defense technologies, and AI-powered solutions designed to elevate the precision, safety, and efficiency of air operations. Sheikh Saif also explored a range of sustainability-focused initiatives shaping the future of the aviation sector, an area in which the UAE continues to demonstrate global leadership through the adoption of modern technologies, AI, and forward-thinking innovation.

Throughout his tour, Sheikh Saif listened to detailed presentations from representatives of various participating institutions, who outlined their latest advancements, breakthroughs, and strategic visions for driving progress across the aviation, space, and defense sectors worldwide.

Sheikh Saif praised the remarkable growth the Dubai Airshow achieves with every edition, noting the prominent global reputation the UAE has earned in these vital fields. He affirmed that this continued advancement reflects the far-sighted guidance of the nation’s wise leadership and their commitment to supporting innovation and development.