Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta, Indonesia

SURAKARTA, Indonesia, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab toured the key facilities of the mosque, which stands as a unique icon embodying the deep historical and close ties shared by the UAE and Indonesia.

Further, H.H. Sheikh Theyab emphasised the UAE’s deep-rooted values of empathy, brotherhood, and generosity, established by Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.