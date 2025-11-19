Sultan bin Ahmed, Jawaher Al Qasimi inaugurate debut edition of Sharjah Human Development Forum

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, in the presence of Her Highness Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, attended the launch of the inaugural Sharjah Human Development Forum on Wednesday. The event, held at UOS’s Al Razi Hall, ran under the theme “Humanity and Heritage in Palestine.”

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a keynote address delivered by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi. He noted that the forum reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to place people at the centre of every project and effort.

H.H. thanked Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and her institutions for involving UOS in the forum’s mission. He said the partnership underscores the need to place educational institutions at the heart of humanitarian and development work, as they generate the knowledge that transforms values into programmes and research into practical solutions, while responding to people’s needs within their own communities.

In his keynote, H.H. said that choosing “Humanity and Heritage in Palestine” as the theme of the forum’s inaugural edition aligns with the university’s path as it works to advance the forum’s objectives. He explained that a people’s heritage is not only history, objects, or findings preserved in museums; it is a living ecosystem of values, knowledge, and creativity that must be taught, documented, and preserved in the memories of future generations.

H.H. affirmed that UOS will mobilise its colleges and center’s to support academic programmes and research projects that safeguard Palestinian heritage and document its tangible and intangible elements—from arts and crafts to architectural, environmental, and social traditions. He added that the university will encourage field studies and student projects, and open its facilities for seminars, conferences, cultural exhibitions, and academic discussions that build awareness of Palestine’s history and present it to the world through its human and cultural context.

Concluding his remarks, H.H. praised Sharjah’s role and its ongoing efforts to support Arab communities everywhere. He emphasised the vital role of students, describing them as an essential part of this work, and noted that their initiatives will help the forum achieve its goals. He added that he places full trust in the students, noting their creative ideas and proposals, which reflect the university’s vision to use knowledge for human advancement and community development.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi opened her address by saying: “I am pleased to be with you today at this great academic institution, the University of Sharjah, established by H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as a home for knowledge and ideas – a place where aspirations are shaped and the values of learning take root in every young woman and man. We commend the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and his continued efforts to support and enhance the university’s excellence, leadership, and role in advancing our humanitarian work.”

Addressing the students, Her Highness said: “You are witnessing a world changing at an unprecedented pace. Every day brings new opportunities and new challenges. Sciences and disciplines emerge that did not exist before. Amid all this rapid change, one question remains constant: Why do we invest in people? Because Arab youth are the seed of ideas. Because the Arab world is the source of civilisation. When we invest in Arab youth, we invest in the homeland and in civilisation itself.”

Her Highness continued: “Your sense of belonging to your nation shapes your thinking. So, I ask each of you: how do you express belonging to your country and your community? And how can you transform that belonging into a legacy of service that carries meaning and light for future generations? The world needs your minds, but it also needs your hearts – those who combine knowledge with compassion, ambition with humility, and dreams with hard work. Humanity must be at the core of everything you do, always.”

“You are the heirs of a great civilisation. This Arab Islamic identity is not a burden, but a source of pride – a rich heritage and noble values built by your ancestors through will and faith, and it will accompany you as you work to build a better tomorrow. Do not let anyone dilute your authenticity or diminish your identity. It is your strength, your dignity, your foundation. You are the grandchildren who revive the legacy of your ancestors and write a new chapter in the history of civilisation. You are the inheritors of history and culture. Believe in it,” Her Highness added.

Speaking about the forum's theme, Her Highness said: “Everything we have discussed points to what we aim to achieve through the Sharjah Human Development Forum. We chose the theme ‘Humanity and Heritage in Palestine’ to strongly affirm our commitment to the Palestinian people who continue to face efforts to erase their identity and heritage. True belonging is not merely a tie to geography; it is a commitment to values, thought, and roots that stretch across time.”

Announcing the establishment of the Palestinian Studies Professorship, Her Highness said: “As humanitarian tragedies in Palestine worsen – what we see in Gaza and the West Bank in terms of suffering, injustice, and destruction – and as global crises grow with rising numbers of refugees and displaced people, and the prioritisation of needs becomes blurred, we felt it our duty to do what we can to preserve the Palestinian human legacy. I am pleased to announce the establishment of the ‘Chair in Palestinian Studies’ at UOS. This marks a first step toward building a permanent ‘Centre for Palestinian Studies’ to preserve memory, protect the narrative, and educate future generations about the truth of history. History kept alive in our academic work is a responsibility. Today, I entrust this responsibility to you, our students. I urge you to use your knowledge and your writing to document, protect, and share Palestinian studies.”

“We also announce the launch of the ‘Palestine Legacy Fund,’ which will protect both the tangible and intangible heritage of Palestine through UOS, in partnership with Palestinian and international institutions that share this purpose. It is an investment in humanity. Palestine is not just a land – it is a living memory, an ongoing struggle, and a resilient identity. The fund will also provide scholarships for Palestinian students at UOS, especially those displaced from Gaza who have lost their universities, allowing them to continue their education and rebuild their future here in Sharjah,” Her Highness added.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher concluded by affirming the central place of Palestine in the conscience of the country’s leadership and people: “Palestine has never been absent from the heart of the UAE, its leaders, and its people – and it never will be. What we announce today builds on a long journey of solidarity led by the UAE, which we continue through our social institutions under the umbrella of the Sharjah Family and Community Council. It is a commitment we made over four decades ago – to let humanity guide every project we undertake. With your presence here in Sharjah today, I consider you partners in our humanitarian mission – because one human being must always stand with another, wherever they may be.”

The Jawaher Al Qasimi Chair in Palestinian Studies at UOS is an academic and humanitarian initiative that supports specialised research on Palestine. It funds research, projects, and events that preserve Palestinian cultural identity and heritage, both tangible and intangible, and lays the foundation for the future Jawaher Al Qasimi Centre for Palestinian Studies, envisioned as a leading regional hub and dedicated repository for Palestinian history, culture, and knowledge.

The “Palestine Legacy Fund” will support the Chair in Palestinian Studies and enable its future development into the Jawaher Al Qasimi Centre for Palestinian Studies. The fund will expand the scope of the centre’s work by increasing research output, financing academic and cultural events, acquiring essential cultural resources, and providing the equipment and technology needed for its activities. A portion of the donations will also be dedicated to scholarships for Palestinian students, with priority given to those from Gaza, to ensure the continuity of knowledge and education as foundations for human and cultural advancement in Palestine.

Their Highnesses and the audience watched two films. The first outlined the humanitarian work of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and her support for people in need and for refugees in many countries. It highlighted Sharjah’s role in supporting human dignity, as well as key initiatives Her Highness has launched and their measurable impact on improving beneficiaries’ quality of life.

The second film focused on the Jawaher Centre for Palestinian Studies, the first research centre in the UAE dedicated to Palestinian studies, which will house a physical and digital library, an archive, and dedicated research facilities. It will host seminars, conferences, film screenings, and exhibitions. Its academic remit will span Palestinian development, culture, heritage, agriculture, food security, literature, art, media, filmmaking, sociology, anthropology, and women’s studies. Built around the needs of Palestinian society, it aims to foster advanced research across all relevant disciplines.

The Forum’s main session, titled “Humanity and Heritage in Palestine”, was moderated by H.E. Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, a member of The Big Heart Foundation’s advisory council. The panel brought together Professor Ghassan Abu Sittah, Programme Director of the Conflict Medicine Programme at the Institute for Global Health; Eng. Shatha Safi, Director of Riwaq Centre for Architectural Conservation; and Dr Reem El Mutwalli, an art, architecture, and heritage consultant of the Zay Initiative.

During the session, Abu Sittah said: “War tries to destroy the present to control the future, while genocide erases both the present and the past to prevent the future entirely. We’ve seen historic sites and universities destroyed, and academics killed. Children suffer in every sense: physically, psychologically, socially, mentally, and existentially. Their entire view of life shifts.”

He added that against this backdrop of destruction, the concept of al-‘afiya—holistic wellbeing in Arabic—captures what is needed most. He described it as a guiding principle in both medicine and culture.

Extending the discussion to the preservation of cultural heritage, Eng. Shatha Safi said: “Riwaq Centre was founded in 1991 and, within ten years, documented 50,320 historic sites.” She stressed that knowledge forms the basis of planning and decision-making.

She explained that historic buildings reflect the relationship between people and their environment through stone, agriculture, crafts, clothing, and food. Gaza’s landmarks, including Al-Basha Palace, the old market, and its historic mosque, are under targeted attack—requiring urgent action to protect them.

Safi added that Riwaq’s work places communities at the heart of heritage preservation, using the restoration of cultural centres to advance social and economic development. She highlighted the “50 Villages” project, which counters the geographic fragmentation imposed by occupation through cultural activities that reconnect dispersed communities.

Building on the discussion, Dr Reem El Mutwalli noted that while the wider Arab world faces challenges, Palestinians confront them daily. “What takes decades elsewhere,” she said, “unfolds every day in Palestine, where the continuity of heritage and history faces serious obstacles and threats.”

She noted that the Zay Initiative offers a new approach by bringing together tangible materials to document what is felt and lived. She said that clothing carries what is passed down from mothers to children, along with many details and forms of knowledge, such as the meaning of the colour red and the symbolism of threads and stitching. She stressed that women serve as the quiet guardians of culture and heritage.

Their Highnesses, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed and Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, witnessed the signing of a tripartite cooperation agreement to establish the Jawaher Al Qasimi Chair in Palestinian Studies. The agreement was signed by NAMA, represented by Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General; TBHF, represented by Alya Al Mussaibi, the foundation’s Director; and UOS, represented by Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of the University.

The agreement aims to support specialised research and innovation in the humanities to preserve Palestinian identity and safeguard its heritage and culture, strengthening its place in academic and scientific fields. The chair will foster interdisciplinary engagement and provide academic opportunities for Palestinian students, researchers, and experts.

It includes funding joint research and projects, organising scientific activities, and establishing the Jawaher Centre for Palestinian Studies within the Institute of Humanities and Social Sciences Research at UOS. It also includes establishing the Palestine Legacy Fund to provide scholarships for Palestinian students and support the future research centre, along with academic exchange programmes, international expert appointments, and training opportunities for students. The partnership will produce substantive studies and projects that document human experiences and reinforce the presence of Palestinian studies in regional and international academic circles.

The Forum also saw contributions to the Palestine Legacy Fund from Badr Jafar, Sharjah Charity International, IFFCO Group, and FAST Building Contracting—signalling a shared commitment to advancing education, sustaining knowledge, and preserving Palestinian heritage.

On the sidelines of the forum, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi toured ‘I Once Had a Day’, an art exhibition featuring works from the Sharjah Art Foundation’s collection by seven artists reflecting on the Palestinian experience of exile, resistance, and legacy.

The exhibition presents a visual dialogue across time, portraying the land as witness and living memory. Its title comes from a Mahmoud Darwish poem reflected in the work of Mona Saudi. It features pieces by Abdel Hay Mosallam Zarara, Hazem Harb, Kamal Youssef, Khalil Rabah, Mona Hatoum, Mona Saudi, and Samia Halaby.

The inaugural Sharjah Human Development Forum aims to promote strategic thinking in humanitarian work as a basis for building resilient and capable communities. It further supports women’s empowerment and focuses on transforming field experience into structured dialogue and knowledge-building, offering a distinct model for advancing human development at the regional and global levels.

The forum was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International; Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Business Women Council; Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators; Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, alongside officials, representatives of sponsors, and UOS students.