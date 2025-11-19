12th Sharjah International Travel & Tourism Forum explores promoting sustainability in industry

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 12th Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum (SITTF) officially commenced today under the theme "New Waves of Tourism Spectrum." Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the event is being held at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, alongside a host of prominent figures, officials, and representatives from government and private entities in the tourism sector, as well as members of the media. The event began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a visual presentation outlining the forum's objectives and key session themes. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, then delivered the opening speech, welcoming the forum’s participants and attendees. The event features global experts, creative industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss and explore the latest trends in global tourism and how modern technologies can be harnessed to improve visitor experience and promote sustainability in the industry.

In his remarks, Al Midfa emphasized that the tourism and travel sector is one of the most influential economic industries globally. Quoting the UN Tourism’s World Tourism Barometer report, he highlighted a 5% growth in global tourism during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, despite existing challenges. Additionally, he noted that international tourist arrivals reached approximately 690 million between January and June 2025, representing an increase of 33 million from the previous year.

Al Midfa stated that Sharjah continues to advance in digital transformation and sustainable innovation within the tourism sector, aided by visionary leadership that prioritized infrastructure development and the adoption of smart solutions. These advancements have elevated visitor experiences, showcasing the emirate’s unique diversity in culture, nature, and environment—positioning Sharjah as a vibrant, inspiring, and authentic destination.

He also pointed out that SITTF serves as a key platform for dialogue, bringing together global experts, speakers, and decision-makers to discuss cutting-edge trends in sustainable tourism and digital innovation. The forum also provides a platform to present successful global practices and explore new technologies that drive industry development.

The 12th edition of SITTF featured a keynote speech from the Guest of Honor, representing the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, delivered by H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh, the Undersecretary of the Ministry. He praised the pivotal role of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority in supporting and advancing the country’s tourism sector through the launch of pioneering initiatives and innovative projects. These efforts have contributed to diversifying the tourism product, enhancing its quality, and highlighting the rich cultural and natural environment that characterizes the emirate.

He emphasised that the UAE has set a global benchmark in developing an innovative and competitive tourism sector, enabled by the support of the visionary leadership. This forward-thinking approach aligns with emerging trends in innovation, digital technology, and artificial intelligence. He noted that these efforts have significantly enhanced the quality of tourism experiences and elevated services for visitors from around the world, he highlighted that the tourism sector has attracted investments totaling AED 28.8 billion in 2023, increasing to AED 32.2 billion in 2024, with projections forecasting a rise to AED 35.2 billion by 2025.

He further added that the tourism sector experienced remarkable growth in 2025, reflecting the strength and synergy of efforts between federal and local entities and the private sector. Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion during the first half of the year, marking a growth of 6.3%. Additionally, these establishments welcomed more than 16 million guests, achieving a 5.5% increase. The number of occupied hotel nights rose to 56 million, with a growth rate of 7.3%.

This year’s forum focuses on the vital role of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing the tourism sector. It also emphasizes the importance of balancing technological advancements with maintaining authenticity and innovation. The forum provides attendees with insights from leading experts on the impact of digital platforms in shaping consumer behavior and the significance of data-driven decision-making in enhancing visitor and traveler experiences.

Sessions also showcase case studies that explore how visitor services can be improved through AI technology. Additionally, discussions highlight the importance of fostering collaboration between governments, the private sector, and technology companies to drive innovation and implement sustainable tourism practices capable of keeping pace with the industry’s rapid transformation.

The forum places a strong emphasis on the role of investment in tourism innovation to support the growth of startups and empower their expansion into new markets. Experts and entrepreneurs share their insights on challenges facing startups in the tourism sector and opportunities to promote innovation for sustainable success.

The sessions delve into key factors necessary for scaling startups, including improved access to funding, building strategic partnerships, and leveraging advanced technology. Furthermore, discussions underscore the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors to create a supportive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation, enhancing the tourism sector’s competitiveness both locally and globally.

The forum also delves into sustainable tourism practices, focusing on challenges such as “greenwashing” and strategies to minimize its impact in fostering more responsible tourism. Experts share their perspectives on the importance of transparency within the tourism sector and ensuring environmental initiatives are genuine and effective.

Panel discussions explore how to balance tourism development with preserving natural resources, showcasing successful examples of sustainable tourism practices. Additionally, sessions emphasize the role of collaboration between governments, private sectors, and local communities in supporting environmental sustainability and promoting initiatives to secure the sector’s long-term viability and growth.

In addition to panel discussions, SITTF presents specialized workshops addressing vital topics that reflect global trends in tourism. One workshop focuses on digital transformation and managing online reputations in the tourism sector, addressing how to leverage modern technologies, such as AI, data analytics, and smart applications, to enhance visitor experiences and optimize the operational efficiency of businesses.

Another session discusses the future of medical tourism—an industry experiencing rapid growth in the region—highlighting global market dynamics, challenges, and opportunities, and showcasing China as a model for success. The session also examines strategies to improve infrastructure and healthcare services to attract visitors seeking specialised treatments and wellness experiences.

Additionally, another workshop focuses on the hospitality sector, tackling topics such as strategies to enhance service quality, improve guest experiences, and integrate sustainable practices in managing hotels and resorts. The workshop provides a platform for exchanging ideas and expertise among hospitality industry professionals.

Youth Workshops and Media Dialogues Highlight the Role of Youth in Enriching Tourism

The forum’s accompanying events include a youth workshop titled “From An Idea to the Destination: The impact of Entrepreneurship in the Tourism Sector,” featuring officials, decision-makers, and Youth Council members discussing opportunities and challenges within this crucial sector that significantly supports the national economy.

A media-focused session, “Media and Travel: How Youth are Shaping the Tourism Compass,” brings together Emirati journalists and young content creators specializing in travel, adventure, hospitality, and creative visual production. The session offers thought-provoking discussions on leveraging social media platforms and content creation techniques to shape new tourism trends and define the future of travel. It also highlights how youth-driven media promotes sustainable travel and raises awareness about the importance of responsible tourism by respecting the cultures and traditions of destinations.

The accompanying events also include workshops tailored for professionals in the hospitality and tourism sector. The “Ehtam: Inclusive Hospitality” workshop focuses on delivering exceptional experiences for visitors from diverse backgrounds and cultures by offering well-planned, comprehensive, and innovative services that elevate visitor satisfaction and strengthen tourist destinations. Similarly, the “Ehtam: Accessible Medical Tourism” workshop showcases destinations offering an integrated combination of medical treatment and leisure experiences, based on top global standards, with modern infrastructure and facilities promoting both physical and mental wellbeing.

The “Etbakh” workshop offers an experience in preparing innovative Emirati dishes led by an Emirati chef, highlighting the richness and diversity of Emirati culinary traditions. Guests are treated to a display of artistry and creativity that distinguishes the UAE’s vibrant and flavorful culinary heritage.

Keynote Speakers and Distinguished Guests

The forum hosts a distinguished lineup of speakers and attendees, including H.E. Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, UAE, and Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA.

Prominent industry experts participating include Aaron Goldring, Senior Economist in Tourism Economics; Marc Raineke, Founder and CEO of Smartfox Group; and Piotr Kurzepa, Head of Middle East at the Centre for Finance, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (CFTE).

The accompanying exhibition will feature several government and private entities from Sharjah, including Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, SATA Travel, Nest (Arada), Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Zerzura Adventures, Sharjah Business Women Council, Taqueen, and Cozmo Travel.