UAE, Germany co-host energy forum to drive collaboration

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) of Germany have organised a UAE-Germany Energy Forum, as part of the Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnership.

The forum brought together experts from both sides who shared their insights on energy grids of the future and the utilisation of AI in the energy systems. The forum marked the visit of Katherina Reiche, Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy.

Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, “The UAE and Germany share a longstanding and trusted partnership—one built on a shared commitment to clean energy, innovation, and climate action."

Since the establishment of the Emirati–German Energy Partnership in 2017, and the expansion to include climate cooperation in 2022, the collaboration has accelerated across hydrogen, SAF, renewable energy, grid interconnection, and industrial decarbonisation, he said.

Al Olama added, “We will discuss two themes that define the next decade: First is energy grids of the future, where Europe and the Gulf will increasingly be interconnected by clean electrons, hydrogen molecules, and digital infrastructure. A modern, flexible, and resilient grid is essential to achieve our shared goals, tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, as reinforced by the UAE Consensus.

"Second is AI and innovation for the energy system, reflecting the rapid rise of AI-driven data centers and the demands they place on electricity, cooling, and system flexibility."

The UAE, he said, is already responding through world-leading solar deployment, district cooling, hydrogen integration, and advanced battery storage.

Eng Al Olama noted that the UAE is committed to strengthening cooperation in hydrogen and SAF supply chains and certification, energy storage and grid flexibility solutions, carbon markets and industrial decarbonisation, smart cooling, efficiency, and digital energy systems, and the empowerment of start-ups and private sector partners across both countries.

“Our partnership has always been defined by action, not dialogue alone. I am confident that today’s discussions will yield concrete next steps, new collaborations, and renewed momentum as we build on the outcomes of COP30 and look ahead to what comes next,” he stated.