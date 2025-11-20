Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure for Judicial Department

SHARJAH, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Judicial Department in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decree stipulated the approval of the general organisational structure attached to the Emiri Decree.

It further stated that the Sharjah Executive Council shall issue decisions regarding the detailed organisational structure of the Department; the necessary decisions to implement the decree, including the adoption of job descriptions for the tasks of the organisational units in line with their respective mandates; and the establishment, merger, or cancellation of any organisational units within the departments included in the general organisational structure.