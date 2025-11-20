New edition of 'Executive Education Programme in Government Communication' launched in UK

LONDON, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Government Media Office, in collaboration with London Business School, launched a new edition of the Executive Education Programme in Government Communication in the United Kingdom, with the participation of 30 leaders and specialists from federal government communication departments.

The four-day programme aims to enhance national capabilities in strategic communication, media management, and digital engagement, while strengthening the readiness of government communication teams to keep pace with global transformations in the digital and media landscape.

Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said that the programme embodies the leadership’s vision to establish an advanced and agile government communication system led by national talent.

Al Eter noted that it represents a strategic step to build communication leaders equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate complex media environments, manage national campaigns, and leverage artificial intelligence responsibly in communication practices.

He added that the programme goes beyond traditional training, serving as a comprehensive platform combining advanced theoretical knowledge with practical application.

“It reflects our belief that impactful communication begins with empowered professionals capable of shaping narratives, analysing data, and delivering the UAE’s message to the world with confidence and credibility,” Al Eter said.

The programme’s agenda includes specialised sessions on strategic communication planning, audience analysis, and reputation management, as well as workshops on storytelling, combating misinformation, and the use of data analytics and AI to enhance decision-making and communication effectiveness.

Participants will also engage in discussions with global experts on the latest trends and innovations in communication strategy.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of the Government Communication Sector at the UAE Government Media Office, affirmed that building the capabilities of government communication teams remains a continuous priority for the Office, ensuring they keep pace with rapid developments in content and technology and are equipped to effectively support national objectives.

Hussain noted that advancing the government communication ecosystem requires investing in national talent with modern skills, capable of developing impactful initiatives and conveying government messages clearly to the public and the world.

The Executive Education Programme in Government Communication forms part of the UAE Government Media Office’s broader efforts to advance government communication excellence, empower national talent, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in strategic communication and media innovation.