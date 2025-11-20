Largest edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show kicks off

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) opened on Thursday under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region. The event runs from 20th to 23rd November.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, this year’s show is the largest since its launch in 2018, further strengthening its reputation as one of the region’s leading maritime events and raising the bar for excellence in the Middle Eastern boating and yachting sector.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said, “The seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show represents our commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a hub for the marine industry."

This edition expanded to over 85,000 square metres and attracted 1,068 exhibitors and brands, a 32 percent increase compared to the previous edition. Also, 56 countries are taking part, including seven new countries.

He added that this edition showcases the latest marine products and services, featuring the launch of 36 new products and technologies unveiled for the first time. At this edition, 31 percent of exhibitors and brands are local, while 69 percent are international, highlighting the global appeal and continued growth of ADIBS on the international marine events calendar.

Ahmad Shaker, Chief Executive Officer of Capital 360 and Events, said, “The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show brings together various aspects of the marine industry in one place, offering visitors a chance to learn more about life on the water. By organising this event, we are committed to driving business growth for exhibitors, facilitating knowledge exchange and accelerating the advancement of the marine industry in Abu Dhabi.”

The 2025 edition introduces an expanded programme of entertainment and features, offering a total of 11 distinct experiences for visitors this year.

The line-up now includes five new features designed to engage a wider audience and provide fresh perspectives on marine and boating culture. These enhancements aim to create a dynamic atmosphere, with activities ranging from interactive demonstrations to family-friendly attractions, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy throughout the show.

A major new feature for 2025 is the introduction of the Charter Show, providing visitors with an exclusive look at an impressive showcase of superyachts and an opportunity to explore luxury chartering options first-hand.

Complementing this is the accompanying Superyacht Lounge, which offers the perfect setting for networking and bespoke showcases, creating the ideal atmosphere for connecting professionals and enthusiasts within the superyacht industry.

This year, the Knowledge Box returns, featuring a series of educational sessions, product showcases, and talks from marine experts. A key highlight will be sessions presented by the Sail GP team, where visitors can learn more about this high-speed marine sport and see what it takes to participate in this high-speed marine sport.

Teams participating in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi SailGP Grand Final will be present at ADIBS, offering a unique opportunity to hear from professional sailors.

The Boat Show promises a memorable experience for every visitor throughout the event.

Returning for this edition is the Navigation Hub, which will invite guests to take part in exhilarating high-speed rides or opt for scenic water taxi trips, offering a taste of adventure on the open water. ADIBS has also introduced the Sunset Terrace, a dedicated waterfront area for visitors to enjoy breathtaking sunset views over the water.

Families visiting the show can enjoy the Young Voyager zone, a dedicated space where children can play, learn about marine life, and participate in interactive activities designed to inspire curiosity about the ocean.

Throughout the event, there will also be roaming acts such as the dynamic Luma Drummers, lively Wave Dancers and a talented brass trio will fill the marina with music and movement, creating a vibrant, festive atmosphere across the show grounds.

The entertainment lineup at ADIBS has been elevated to create an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. Exciting aerial performances by the Al Forsan Display Team will light up the skies above the marina.

Live entertainment performances will take place each evening, with an enhanced programme featuring an exciting lineup of musicians and DJs. Each day, the main stage will host headline performances by prominent local and international artists.

Visitors will be welcomed to the Boat Show by Captain ADIBS, the world’s largest inflatable pool float. Standing over 23 metres tall, 17 metres long, and 19 metres wide, Captain ADIBS is inspired by the UAE’s native wetland species and is attempting to break a Guinness World Record™ for the largest inflatable pool float.

The Captain will be visible from the ADNEC Marina throughout the event, standing as a symbol of ADIBS 2025.