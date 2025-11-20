United Arab Emirates, Republic of Yemen hold first meeting of Joint Consular Committee

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Yemen held the first meeting of the Joint Consular Committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE delegation was headed by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Yemeni side was led Awsan Abdullah Ahmed Al-Aud, Undersecretary for Financial and Administrative Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen.

At the outset of the meeting, Alshamsi welcomed the Yemeni delegation to the UAE, conveying the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his best wishes for the success of the Committee’s work and the achievement of its desired objectives.

He underscored that the relations between the two countries are deep-rooted, longstanding, and built on mutual respect and constructive cooperation across various fields.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen consular coordination mechanisms and enhance the services provided to citizens of both countries. They also reviewed areas of cooperation in the sectors of education, health, and international judicial collaboration.

The delegations emphasised the importance of this meeting and its pivotal role in establishing a new phase of consular cooperation that promotes the exchange of expertise, broadens the horizons of partnership, and creates greater opportunities for development and prosperity for both nations and their peoples.

Several UAE government entities participated in the meeting, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security; the Ministry of Interior; Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA); the Ministry of Education; and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The meeting also saw the participation of a number of government entities from the Yemeni side.