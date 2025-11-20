Creators HQ, Meta organise visit of 30 content creators to Rashid Centre for People of Determination

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of their joint Creators for Purpose programme, which was launched earlier this year, Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East, and Meta organised a visit of 30 content creators, with a combined following of over 100 million, to the Rashid Centre for People of Determination.

The visit also comes as a response to the recently announced 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, launched by the 1 Billion Followers Summit and renowned content creator MrBeast (also known as Jimmy Donaldson), with support from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and the Varkey Foundation.

Among the content creators visiting the centre were Sarah Abdulla, Narin Amara, Cedra Amara, Jalal Amara, Yusra Mardini, Hamid Sepidnam (Mr Taster), Areej Nashashibi, Dose of Society (a media company specialising in human storytelling), Hala Bassam, Safa Srour, Maryam AlKhalidi, Manal Rostom, Nick Santanoso, Ratmir Nick Santanoso, Raghad Fahmi, Narin Marwan Mohammed, Yahya Alghunaima, Ali Abu Talib, Tasabeeh, Rami Hamdan, Melia Hasan and others.

Content creator and influencer Sarah Abdulla is producing a documentary film chronicling the visit to the Rashid Centre, capturing the powerful humanitarian experience. The film aims to spread a message of positivity and inspire the values of love and generosity within the community by showcasing the remarkable talents and achievements of the children of determination at the centre.

The documentary will also highlight Rashid Centre’s vital role in building the children's self-confidence and promoting their integration in society.

“Our role as content creators and influencers is to share meaningful content that creates a positive impact in our communities. This initiative demonstrates the powerful influence we have to inspire society and spread happiness and hope among these children," Abdullah said.

She added, “Our presence at the Rashid Centre is part of our duty to be a voice for the children of determination and to spotlight their limitless potential for the wider community.”

The participating content creators toured the centre, learning about its programmes, goals, and future plans to enhance community impact and foster student integration.

They also met with staff and volunteers, whose contributions highlight the strong community engagement with the students. As part of the visit, the creators participated alongside the children in various educational, recreational, and sports activities. They had the opportunity to view the children's art creations and learn about their hobbies and interests.

This immersive experience offered the content creators an invaluable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by children of determination and to connect with their emotional needs. It inspired them to showcase the vast potential within this community and to share their personal stories and accomplishments on a broad scale.

This visit is a testament to the impact of the Creators for Purpose programme, the first of its kind in the region, and the strategic partnership between Creators HQ and Meta. This collaboration empowers regional creators to produce high-value, positive content on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta’s choice to launch the programme from the UAE reflects the nation's leading role in shaping the future of digital media and its status as a global hub for supporting the creator economy.

The visit also demonstrates the widespread impact of the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign. It powerfully illustrates how social impact content can drive real-world positive change, leveraging the reach of digital platforms for crucial humanitarian causes and making a profound difference in the lives of children of determination.

The 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign launched on 7th November 2025, when MrBeast, who has over 873 million followers on social media and whose videos garner over 62 billion views annually, invited content creators around the world to build one billion acts of kindness across their communities, in an effort to unify individual acts into a global movement.

To participate, content creators are invited to submit a video showcasing their social impact work and its positive effect on their communities. The work can range from local volunteering to supporting global causes.

Submissions will be accepted until 1st December 2025 through the official registration form and the following link: https://www.1billionsummit.com/mrbeast.

Following the evaluation, the top 10 content creators with the most impactful acts will be revealed at the 4th edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which takes place from 9th to 11th January 2026 in Dubai, where they will be chosen to lead a global social movement.