Khalifa University Professor Lourdes Vega among 2025 ‘Women in Hydrogen 50’ global list

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced Professor Lourdes Vega, Director, Research and Innovation Centre on CO₂ and Hydrogen (RICH) and Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, has become one of only four women from the UAE included in the Women in Hydrogen 50 for 2025 global list’s Technology and Innovation category.

Professor Vega’s selection highlights her extensive contributions to research and development in hydrogen production, storage, transport, and utilisation technologies.

Curated by Hydrogen Economist and H2Tech, in collaboration with the Women’s Global Leadership Conference in Energy (WGLC), the global list includes 50 leaders across five categories, such as ‘Projects and Partnerships,’ ‘Technology and Innovation,’ ‘Policy and Regulation,’ ‘Industrial Use and Switching,’ and ‘Rising Stars.’

Following a global nomination and review process, the list was published in June 2025, with formal celebrations set to take place in October this year.

Professor Vega’s inclusion in this year’s list underscores the UAE’s increasing relevance in shaping the clean energy transition. She was nominated by multiple industry leaders for her impact on hydrogen technology and her efforts in empowering the next generation of scientists.

Professor Ahmed Al Durra, Associate Provost for Research at Khalifa University, said, “The inclusion of Professor Lourdes Vega in the Women in Hydrogen 50 list for 2025 in the Technology and Innovation category is a tremendous achievement that demonstrates her outstanding contributions and world-class expertise at Khalifa University.

“This recognition is a proud moment for the scientific community and further affirms the University’s status as a hub for innovative research in the region.”

Professor Vega said, “It is an honour to be recognised in the Women in Hydrogen 50 List among such accomplished professionals who are shaping the future of hydrogen. This recognition is also a reflection of the collaborative environment at Khalifa University, where science and innovation go hand in hand with impact.

“At RICH, our efforts directly support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and contribute to the global decarbonisation agenda. We are focused on finding practical, real-world solutions that contribute to a more sustainable energy future, not just for the UAE, but globally.”

With over 30 years of experience across the US, Europe, and the Middle East, Professor Vega is recognised for her work in molecular modelling, hydrogen and its derivatives, CO₂ capture and utilisation, alternative energy, sustainable refrigerants, and water treatment.

In addition to her academic role, she serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Ercros, a leading chemical company, and Canal de Isabel II water company. She is a scientific advisor to global research entities such as the Catalan Institute for Energy Research (IREC), ‘Frontier Engineering’ Centre for Nature-Inspired Engineering (CNIE) and the Chair of the International Advisory Board of the Hydrogen Integration for Accelerated Energy Transitions (HI-ACT).

A former member of the Emirates Scientist Council and the Lead of the Advisory Board on Engineering and Technology in the UAE, Professor Vega is also a member of the Clean Hydrogen Mission Innovation, representing the UAE on the technical side.

Her honours include the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment and recent inclusion in both the TOP100 Women Leaders in Spain and Impactful Women in Sustainability in the Middle East (2024). She is also a member of the Royal Academy of Sciences of Spain and a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

The RICH Centre at Khalifa University tackles decarbonisation through innovative solutions, leading strategic collaborations across academia, government, and industry to accelerate the path from fundamental research to real-world deployment.