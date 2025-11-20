FNC, Hungarian National Assembly strengthen IT, AI cooperation

BUDAPEST, 20th November (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), has discussed technical and administrative cooperation with Dr György Such, Director-General of the National Assembly of Hungary, during a meeting at the assembly’s headquarters in Budapest.

The talks focused on enhancing cooperation between the two secretariats in technical and IT fields, the use of artificial intelligence to support parliamentary work, and mechanisms for exchanging expertise in specialised areas.

The meeting was held as part of an official FNC delegation visit to Hungary and attended by Afra Rashid Al Basti, Deputy Secretary-General of Parliamentary Communication at the FNC.

Al Nuaimi said bilateral cooperation is expected to advance in the coming period under an MoU signed between the FNC and the Hungarian National Assembly. He praised Hungary’s longstanding parliamentary tradition and the advanced systems used in its legislative work.

He underscored the importance of maintaining regular exchanges and coordination, particularly in regional and international parliamentary forums.

György outlined the Hungarian secretariat’s experience in developing IT and AI systems, especially for managing legislative processes, recording and retrieving parliamentary debates, and the role of the parliamentary library in supporting members and visitors.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Al Nuaimi extended an official invitation to György to visit the UAE and the Federal National Council to learn about the country’s parliamentary work and the FNC secretariat’s specialised operations.