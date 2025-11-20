Abu Dhabi announces its readiness for launch of Zayed Charity Run

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 24th edition of Zayed Charity Run Abu Dhabi will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Set between two iconic Abu Dhabi landmarks, Wahat Al Karama and ERTH Hotel Abu Dhabi, this year's edition will welcome up to 15,000 participants across 3km, 5km, and 10km categories. Both the start and finish points will serve as community hubs, offering scenic run routes and easy access for spectators.

Participants will compete for a total prize pool of AED1.5 million, with medal ceremonies taking place on event day across all categories.

Since its launch in 2001, the Zayed Charity Run has evolved into a global humanitarian movement inspired by the values of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, values rooted in compassion, generosity, and strengthening solidarity among communities.

This year, proceeds will support three pioneering medical research programmes at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC), advancing personalised cancer therapy, bioinformatics-driven precision medicine, and innovative perinatal treatments. The run continues its mission of promoting health, innovation and meaningful community impact.

Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said, “The Zayed Charity Run continues to grow in purpose and impact, bringing our community together to support meaningful causes that truly make a difference. Each year, we witness families, athletes, and organisations joining hands with a shared intention to contribute to a healthier and more compassionate future. This edition highlights our ongoing commitment to advancing vital medical research, with proceeds supporting innovative programmes at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre. It is a responsibility we take great pride in, knowing that the collective efforts of our participants play a role in improving care, supporting scientific progress, and strengthening the wellbeing of society.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to a day that not only celebrates togetherness and healthy living, but also honours the spirit of giving that the UAE is built upon.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stated, “The Zayed Charity Run reflects the spirit of Abu Dhabi, active, inclusive, and committed to supporting causes that strengthen our community. It brings people of all backgrounds together in a way that honours the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed and reinforces the role of sport in unifying and uplifting society. We look forward to another inspiring edition that celebrates generosity, wellbeing, and national pride.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme at ADSCC, added, “We are deeply grateful that this year’s Zayed Charity Run will help advance our treatment and research programmes at ADSCC. This support strengthens our ability to develop pioneering stem-cell therapies, expand clinical research and improve patient outcomes across the UAE. It brings tangible hope to patients and their families and reinforces our commitment to advancing health and delivering world-class care to our community.”