Nahyan bin Mubarak launches 'Tolerance and Coexistence in Age of Artificial Intelligence' initiative

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has launched “Tolerance and Coexistence in the Age of Artificial Intelligence" initiative.

He affirmed that this initiative aligns with the wise leadership’s vision to fully harness the opportunities of the present and the expectations of the future, so that the UAE remains fully capable of making a meaningful contribution to global progress.

This came during a press conference organised today by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and attended by Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, along with a number of media leaders in the country.

The press conference addressed the Ministry’s future plans and its adoption of artificial intelligence technology across all its initiatives and programmes throughout the year.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, “This initiative represents the Ministry’s contribution to strengthening the UAE’s leading position in the field of artificial intelligence, which has become a defining force in shaping life across the world. The initiative aims to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence at the levels of the individual, the local community, the nation and our relations with the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan said that at the individual level, AI tools will help strengthen mutual understanding, facilitate communication, enable collaborative work and expand opportunities for continuous learning and self-development.

At the community level, he explained, AI will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of institutions and local entities, enabling their members to learn together, exchange ideas and experiences, and implement joint initiatives that promote tolerance and coexistence for the benefit of the environment and society.

At the national level, he added, AI technologies will highlight the strong link between tolerance and economic and social development in the nation, and will also strengthen ties with resident expatriate communities, public and private institutions, religious leaders and civil society, while supporting partnerships that benefit everyone.

At the global level, he further explained, AI will allow the UAE to introduce its pioneering model of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity to the world. It will also help build effective relations and cooperation, collaboration and coordination across borders and distances.

In pursuing this initiative, he added, the Ministry is guided by a clear understanding of the connection between tolerance and artificial intelligence, emphasising the necessity of preserving human values and ethical principles, and ensuring that AI remains ethical, safeguarding rights and upholding moral conduct.

“We at the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence are fully aware of the great benefits of AI, but we are equally aware of the risks that may arise from misuse, risks that could negatively impact the fabric of society. We view AI as a test for humanity, offering tremendous opportunities for progress, but requiring awareness, responsibility and preparedness to manage its challenges wisely,” Sheikh Nahyan said.

He highlighted several key principles that will guide the use of artificial intelligence within this initiative.

1. Ethical and Inclusive Use

The Ministry will serve as a model of compassionate, respectful and inclusive AI that reinforces love, integrity, non-violence and fairness, and remains free of cultural or ideological bias.

2. Strengthening Human Connection

He noted that AI applications will emphasise mutual understanding and the principles of knowing one another, dialogue and collective action, which are the core pillars of the UAE’s model of tolerance and coexistence.

3. Innovation and Protection

He said the Ministry will use artificial intelligence creatively to build tools that serve its goals and protect society from risks, thereby strengthening societal resilience in a rapidly changing world.

4. Data and Insight Generation

Artificial intelligence will be used to collect and analyse data, including social media content, with insights shared widely to inform positive action.

5. Digital Companions

Some applications will function as digital companions that offer guidance, support personal confidence and encourage constructive behaviour among youth and community members.

6. Expanding Reach and Impact

He said AI will enable the Ministry to reach larger audiences and collaborate with partners inside and outside the UAE. This includes energising the Global Tolerance Alliance, supported by the Ministry as a global platform for advocates of tolerance and coexistence.

7. Strong Community Partnerships

He said the Ministry will collaborate with universities, civil society organisations and technology companies to develop meaningful AI tools that contribute to social growth and development.

He explained that, without delving into technical detail, the Ministry will develop twelve AI applications that address all areas of its work and serve diverse segments of the population in the UAE and beyond.

These applications will support continuous learning anytime and anywhere, inspire innovation in tolerance and coexistence, celebrate culture, heritage and national identity, deepen global connections, facilitate communication and knowledge sharing and build advanced data systems for analysis and insight.

He noted that artificial intelligence is one of the defining tools of the modern age and that the Ministry is committed to using it as a force for peace, harmony and the protection of shared human values.

He concluded that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will continue to work to remain worthy of the trust placed in it, using AI to enhance institutional efficiency while serving society and humanity in the UAE.