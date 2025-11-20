Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on National Day

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate congratulatory messages to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages congratulating the Sultan of Oman.