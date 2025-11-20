Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEO of Future Resources at DGHR

DUBAI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (91) of 2025 appointing Amna Hamood Obaid Al Suwaidi as Chief Executive Officer of the Future Resources Sector at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR).

The Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.