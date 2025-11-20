EAD launches groundwater well preservation campaign in Abu Dhabi Emirate

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched a comprehensive campaign to monitor and preserve groundwater wells in Abu Dhabi Emirate, aiming to raise awareness and safeguard groundwater resources from depletion and pollution, ensuring their sustainability for future generations.

The campaign is part of implementing Local Law No. (5) of 2016 on the regulation of groundwater in Abu Dhabi Emirate and strengthening the emirate’s role in addressing climate change challenges and enhancing water security through the management of natural resources.

The campaign aims to prevent the illegal extraction and commercial trading of groundwater on farms, practices that accelerate water degradation, lower groundwater levels and increase soil salinity, ultimately impacting the sustainability of ecosystems and natural resources. It also seeks to raise public awareness about the importance of conserving this vital resource, which serves as a cornerstone of agricultural productivity and economic development.

Through these efforts, the campaign contributes to environmental protection, ensures the continued availability of fresh water and enhances both quality and quantity of groundwater reserves across the emirate.

The campaign covers all farm wells in the Abu Dhabi Emirate, starting from the Al Dhafra region, with the first phase beginning in Zayed City and continuing until December 30, 2025. Subsequent phases will be implemented based on the outcomes of this phase.

The Agency is collaborating with the Al Dhafra Region Municipality as part of an integrated plan that includes direct engagement with farm owners through introductory meetings, text messages, email and EAD’s social media platforms. In addition, Friday prayer sermons are being dedicated to raising environmental awareness about the vital importance of conserving groundwater as a strategic national resource.

The Agency emphasised that preserving natural resources is a shared national and societal responsibility, calling on everyone to cooperate in making the campaign a success and contributing to protecting groundwater from depletion and pollution, ensuring a healthy environment and sustainable water future for present and future generations.