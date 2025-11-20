Abu Dhabi Judiciary explores cooperation with Supreme Court of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), received Shakir Shayakhmetov, Deputy Head of Court Administration at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, during an official visit aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation and exchanging expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and information security.

The meeting included a detailed presentation on ADJD’s initiatives to enhance its digital litigation ecosystem, including the use of smart systems to support case management, intelligent document-analysis tools, and remote hearing technologies.

The presentation also highlighted advanced data-protection mechanisms and information-security systems designed to safeguard judicial procedures and uphold the highest standards of privacy and confidentiality.

Al Abri emphasised ADJD’s commitment to building effective international partnerships with judicial institutions worldwide, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision to establish a flexible and advanced judicial environment driven by innovation and digital transformation as key pillars of service development.

He added that hosting the Kazakhstani delegation represents an important opportunity to showcase ADJD’s leading digital initiatives in electronic case management and the integration of AI technologies to enhance procedural efficiency and deliver swift justice, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in judicial modernisation.

For his part, Shayakhmetov praised the sustained progress of Abu Dhabi’s judicial system, commending its advanced digital projects, which he described as a regional model in adopting modern technologies, particularly in case management, virtual hearings, and information-security systems.

The visit concluded with a tour of several ADJD departments and courts, where the delegation was briefed on smart workflows, electronic case-registration systems, automation processes, and integrated customer-support centers, showcasing innovative operational models that provide seamless access to judicial services through digital platforms.