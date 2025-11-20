Etihad, Vietnam Airlines launch codeshare, frequent flyer partnership

ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Vietnam Airlines are strengthening travel ties between the UAE and Vietnam with the launch of a new codeshare partnership. The agreement enhances Etihad's recently launched service between Abu Dhabi and Hanoi.

Etihad guests can now access key domestic Vietnamese destinations as well as popular destinations across Asia, with the convenience of a single ticket for the entire journey, one check-in, and automatic baggage transfer throughout. Abu Dhabi becomes the effortless bridge linking Vietnam to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "This partnership with Vietnam Airlines delivers significant value to our guests by unlocking access to some of Asia's most dynamic and popular destinations. Our new Abu Dhabi-Hanoi service has been warmly received, and this codeshare agreement transforms it into a gateway to Vietnam's most exciting cities.

“Combined with our frequent flyer partnership, which enables loyalty members of both airlines to earn and redeem miles across our combined global networks, this collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our guests with greater flexibility, broader reach, and superior travel experiences."

Nguyen Quang Trung, Director of Corporate Planning and Development, Vietnam Airlines, said, “Vietnam Airlines is pleased to advance our partnership with Etihad Airways through this new codeshare agreement, following the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024. The collaboration offers seamless access to Etihad’s network across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, while allowing more travellers to experience Vietnam Airlines’ signature warmth and hospitality.

Together with our expanded frequent-flyer partnership, this agreement enhances convenience, broadens destination choices, and strengthens tourism and economic ties between Vietnam and the UAE.”

The codeshare will be implemented gradually, and Vietnam Airlines passengers will gain access to six destinations beyond Abu Dhabi: Athens, Addis Ababa, Bahrain, Muscat, Cairo and Istanbul, significantly expanding network reach into the Middle East, Europe, and Africa through Etihad's extensive global network.